Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 670,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

