FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 208,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 55,195 shares.The stock last traded at $75.46 and had previously closed at $75.44.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

