Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.10

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 296740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

