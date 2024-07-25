Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Fortive also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.86 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

