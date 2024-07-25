Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.29, but opened at $100.26. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $101.29, with a volume of 25,060 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,711,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,476,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

