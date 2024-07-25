Frequency Electronics, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.8 %

FEIM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 159,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

