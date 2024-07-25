FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 5,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

