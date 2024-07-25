FTAI Aviation Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTAIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

