FTAI Aviation Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FTAIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
