FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.100-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,383. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

