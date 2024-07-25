FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

