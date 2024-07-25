FY2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

