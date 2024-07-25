GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.