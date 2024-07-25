GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.
About GAIL (India)
