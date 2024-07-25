GateToken Hits One Day Volume of $2.81 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $698.27 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $7.49 or 0.00011347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,915.88 or 0.99861040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00068324 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,224,852 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,224,752.08691075 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.30513507 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,254,842.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io."

