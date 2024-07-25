GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.86%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,600. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

