GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

NYSE GEV opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

