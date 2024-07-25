General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $334.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.