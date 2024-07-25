General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics updated its FY24 guidance to $14.40-14.50 EPS.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $291.12. 1,809,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.91.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

