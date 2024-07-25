General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $174.64 and last traded at $174.35. 6,026,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,077,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

