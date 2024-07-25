General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39, RTT News reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.50-10.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,389,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,742. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.