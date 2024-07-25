General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.17 and last traded at $44.27. 7,504,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,865,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.