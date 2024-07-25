Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Gentex Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

