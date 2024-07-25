George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$242.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$246.00 to C$242.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$219.17.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN opened at C$214.05 on Monday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$215.48. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$185.02.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 over the last three months. 58.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

