Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DMAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2,054.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,478.50%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

