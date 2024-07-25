good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Update

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

good natured Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNPF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. good natured Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

