Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 351.2% in July

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the June 30th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 86,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Graham has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GHM shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 9.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

