GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, an increase of 457.7% from the June 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

TSL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.