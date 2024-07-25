GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down to $52.99

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.99, but opened at $50.55. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 706,447 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

