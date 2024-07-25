GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 2,167,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,085,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

