Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.28

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Great Eagle Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Eagle
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.