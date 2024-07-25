Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 316,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Green Plains Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 1,013,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,814. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.