Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.