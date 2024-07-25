Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44, Yahoo Finance reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
GPI stock traded up $11.44 on Thursday, hitting $337.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $338.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.
Several research firms have commented on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
