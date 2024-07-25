Hammerson Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.76 (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hammerson Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,966.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.41. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammerson

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,851.84). In related news, insider Himanshu Raja acquired 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($429.07). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 12,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,851.84). Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

