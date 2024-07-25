Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 496,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 164,487 shares.The stock last traded at $33.96 and had previously closed at $33.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

