HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $755.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

