HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 621.57%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.600-22.800 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $352.22. The company had a trading volume of 763,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,748. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $355.88.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.