Head-To-Head Review: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) versus Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 24.15 -$74.75 million ($10.14) -0.16 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.75

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 178.41%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -68.11% -28.10% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14%

Risk and Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

