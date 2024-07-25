Head to Head Survey: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) vs. Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Celularity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $151,844.00 34.68 -$21.24 million ($10.16) -0.17 Celularity $17.98 million 3.29 $14.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Celularity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Celularity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,488.24%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Celularity.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -2,251.52% -195.14% -160.47% Celularity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Celularity beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It also develops other dry powder products, such as Augmenta human derived monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

