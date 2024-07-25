Head-To-Head Survey: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 7 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.71%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Vericel.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $197.52 million 12.72 -$3.18 million ($0.01) -5,164.84 Entera Bio $130,000.00 478.90 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -6.21

This table compares Vericel and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.22% 0.21% 0.13% Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00%

Summary

Vericel beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

