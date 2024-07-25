Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,472,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $89.21. 10,645,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

