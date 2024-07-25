Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,432,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

