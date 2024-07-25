Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $210,327,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

