Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Altus Power worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 562,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.