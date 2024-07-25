Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 77,928 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Sunrun worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 9,223,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,487,027. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

