Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.2 %

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. 743,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

