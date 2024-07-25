Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 10.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $358,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.34. 715,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

