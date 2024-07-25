Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 33,835 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of ReNew Energy Global worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNW. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,574 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,155,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 133,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 170,547 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,511. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

