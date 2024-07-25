Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,851. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.