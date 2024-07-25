Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after buying an additional 200,753 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,075 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €32.83 ($35.69).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE STVN traded down €1.96 ($2.13) on Thursday, reaching €19.79 ($21.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.96. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Stevanato Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

