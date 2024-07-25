Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,115,530 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,800,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,827,000 after buying an additional 179,559 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 28,142,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,657,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of -504.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

